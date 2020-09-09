Caltrans: Paving work on State Route 267 to cause travel delays today, Thursday

From a release:

Caltrans is advising motorists to expect delays and one-way traffic control this week on State Route 267 for grinding and paving work.

Motorists traveling on State Route 267 between Airport Road/Schaffer Mill Road and Northstar Drive will be delayed during paving work between 6:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. The paving work will primarily be focused on a 0.6-mile segment near Martis Dam Road.

The California Highway Patrol will be on site monitoring traffic during work periods. Caltrans reminds motorists to “Be Work Zone Alert” and slow down in construction zones for the safety of travelers and crews performing these highway improvements.

Weather or unexpected events may delay or prolong the work. The department will issue construction updates on Twitter@CaltransDist3 and on Facebook at CaltransDistrict3. For real-time traffic, click on Caltrans’ QuickMap quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ or download the QuickMap app from the App Store or Google Play.

Source: Caltrans