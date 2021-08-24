Caltrans: Traffic configuration change on Highway 28 for gas line project
PLACER COUNTY – Caltrans is notifying motorists of an extended traffic shift on State Highway 28 in North Lake Tahoe for an ongoing Southwest Gas project to relocate its gas lines.
The two-way left turn is being used to provide one lane in each direction from Beach Street to Agatam Avenue in order to bore a gas line underneath Snow Creek.
This work is under way and is expected to be complete by September 24. In addition, overnight work continues from Pino Grande Avenue to National Avenue weekdays from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. with one-way traffic control. Motorists should expect up to 20-minute delays at this location.
Southwest Gas is in the first year of an anticipated three-year project to replace gas lines between Kings Beach and Tahoe City. Work started this spring on the east and of the project and is moving west. The contractor this year is Arizona Pipeline.
Weather or unexpected events may delay or prolong the work. Caltrans advises motorists to “Be Work Zone Alert.” The department issues construction updates on Twitter @CaltransDist3 and on Facebook at CaltransDistrict3. For real-time traffic, click on Caltrans’ QuickMap quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ or download the QuickMap app from the App Store or Google Play.
Source: Caltrans
