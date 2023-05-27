Camp Wamp receives forest management grant from Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation

SODA SPRINGS, Calif. — The Stephen J. Wampler Foundation, a nonprofit that offers summer camp programs for children with physical disabilities, announced that it has been awarded a grant from the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation’s Forest Futures program. The grant will support fuel reduction efforts as part of Camp Wamp’s forest management program.

This is not the first time that Camp Wamp has received support from the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation, as the foundation has been a long-standing partner of the camp and has provided grants for various projects in the past. Responsible forest management for the safety of the participants and staff is a top priority at Camp Wamp. By implementing a comprehensive forest management program, the camp will ensure the preservation and health of the surrounding woodland, allowing campers to continue enjoying its wonders for generations to come.

“We are extremely grateful to the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation for their continued support,” said Steve Wampler, founder and CEO of Camp Wamp. “This grant will enable us to make significant improvements to the health and resiliency of our ecosystem, while also enhancing the safety of our campers and staff during wildfire season.”

Forest Futures, a program of the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation, is a comprehensive regional strategy for regenerative forest solutions and aligned community education and protection. The program is funded by the Forest Futures Campaign Fund, which individual and corporate donors support.

“Our recent grant to Camp Wamp is a perfect example of the flexible nimble capital that our community needs to respond to the changing climate and threat of wildfires,” said Stacy Caldwell, CEO of the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation. We are happy to be one of the many funding partners needed to help protect our community and the important mission of Camp Wamp.”

For more information about the Stephen J. Wampler Foundation and their programs, visit http://www.stephenjwamplerfoundation.org . To learn more about the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation and their Forest Futures program, visit http://www.ttcf.net .