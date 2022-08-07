Campaign to launch at Sand Harbor aims to slow down drivers at Tahoe

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline Village resident Helen Neff was struck by a vehicle last year while crossing the street.

Her body was tossed more than 10 feet into opposing traffic. She was transported to a Reno hospital where she stayed for 52 days recovering from her physical injuries.

Neff’s incident in March 2021 was the second in a matter of a few months with Clayton Stager, who was 14 years old at the time, also being struck in July. Stager survived but has had multiple surgeries.

Helen Neff and her husband, Bill, felt their incident might be key in preventing future collisions.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, Helen Neff will be part of an event that aims to slow down drivers at Lake Tahoe.

Take Care Tahoe, Lake Tahoe’s collaborative stewardship campaign, will host a launch event at Sand Harbor State Park to kick off their latest message encouraging responsible behavior. The message of “Take it Slow, Tahoe” captures the attention of drivers by incorporating creative artwork to remind them to drive slowly to protect people and animals.

Partners will revamp the state park’s parking lot to appear like a car dealership with messages about how to Take it Slow, Tahoe.

Visitors can vote on their favorite messages, and chat with representatives from Take Care Tahoe, Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition, Nevada Department of Transportation, and others about the importance of driving slowly and staying vigilant.