Cancer survivor joins thousands at America’s Most Beautiful Bike Ride, funds raised for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

LAKE TAHOE, Nev./Calif. – On June 1, more than 2,300 cyclists pedaled along the shoreline of Lake Tahoe during the 29th annual America’s Most Beautiful Bike Ride (AMBBR), uniting under a shared mission: raise $3 million for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) to help blood cancer patients live longer, healthier lives.

The ride, which offers 35-, 72-, and 100-mile routes, has raised over $115 million since its inception and has become a popular event for both amateur and seasoned endurance cyclists. Many riders train with LLS’s Team In Training, the world’s largest endurance sports training program.

“This ride has evolved into a ride that is not just enjoyed by those local to Tahoe, but the entire cancer-fighting community,” Zach Blackburn, Vice President of Athletic Initiatives at LLS, said. “It’s a ride that is uniting all with a common goal—to cure blood cancers.”

Blackburn emphasized the dual impact of the event: “All our riders can do that while also accomplishing a tremendous personal accomplishment in riding around Lake Tahoe in any of our three distances. To combine personal accomplishment with the greater good of curing blood cancers is pretty special.”

Blackburn also pointed to the organization’s hopes to make the event even more accessible: “Our hope for the future is to continue to build on the amazing legacy of the ride. To become more inclusive for all riders who desire to be a part of our mission. And to continue to spread that mission to all that join us. We’ll continue to build this ride through the passion and determination of our tremendous rider base.”

“Whether you are along the route or at the finish line,” Blackburn said, “to see the faces of our riders as they conquer their goals or to understand the impact they are making in the fight against cancer says it all.”

Among this year’s participants was 34-year-old Greg McLellan of Berkeley, a Hodgkin’s Lymphoma survivor who completed the 72-mile route—his first major ride since entering remission nearly two years ago.

Diagnosed in late 2022, McLellan underwent four months of chemotherapy followed by radiation. Though he avoided the most common side effects, his compromised immune system led to recurring infections. He entered remission in June 2023.

Following treatment, McLellan gained significant weight and struggled to regain strength. “Despite chemo not killing me, it also didn’t make me stronger; it actually made me quite weak,” he said.

In April, he committed to turning his health around. He bought a Surly Ogre bike and began training in the hills of Berkeley. “I absolutely loved it,” McLellan said. “I started losing weight, and being more active made me happier and healthier.”

He discovered AMBBR through a Facebook ad last November and signed up for the 100-mile ride—ultimately completing the 72-mile route this year. “I’m really happy and really proud of myself for doing it,” he said.

McLellan trained with Team SF Bay, whose “Looney Tunes” theme added levity and camaraderie. “The last 12 miles I was really struggling, but my teammate gave me extra food and I finished strong.”

He raised $2,400 as part of his personal campaign, contributing to the team’s $220,000 total and the larger event’s $2.8 million fundraising haul. His team selected him as one of two honorees for surpassing a $100,000 team threshold. McLellan directed his fundraising to LLS’s Dare to Dream Foundation, which supports pediatric cancer research.

“For me, it’s really all about support,” he said. “It’s taken a lot of work and a lot of support from my family, my friends, and now my teammates.”

McLellan noted how far cancer treatment has come since his grandmother’s battle with lymphoma. “Her survival chance was 40%. Mine was 90%.”

Next year, he hopes to return and tackle the full 100-mile loop.Donations to McLellan’s campaign are still being accepted as LLS continues its push to meet its $3 million goal. Donate here: https://pages.lls.org/tnt/oak/ambbr25/GMcClellan