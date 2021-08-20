Cancer survivors receive scholarships to national climbing event

Rectal cancer survivor Christina Haywood and colon cancer survivor Mike Mancini will be hiking Granite Chief Peak alongside 50 survivors, caregivers, and loved ones on Aug. 22, thanks to a scholarship given in honor of Chris Ganser, an advocate who was diagnosed at age 34 in 2012. Before his passing in 2018, Ganser co-founded Fight Colorectal Cancer’s Climb for a Cure, an annual, national event where survivors and loved ones get moving to raise awareness and funds for colorectal cancer. This year, Haywood and Mancini will be joined by Ganser’s widow and son, Jennifer and Chris Jr., who will also be climbing in Tahoe for the event. To follow real-time posts and updates, follow FightCRC.org/climb.

“Like Chris, I was diagnosed with stage III colorectal cancer at age 34,” said Haywood. “At the time, I was in great shape physically and mentally. However, I quickly went from running 10ks to barely being able to walk around the block after my treatments. Now it is my continual quest for head-to-toe health, and by completing this hike, I will honor Chris’s legacy.”

Mancini was just 42 years old when he was diagnosed with stage IV colon cancer in June 2017. An avid gym-goer, he was in the best shape of his life when he received his diagnosis. “To be a stage IV survivor who is on chemo for life, and to be able to persevere through the challenges that come with hiking up a mountain, it really makes me feel alive, inspired, accomplished, and for a brief time … invincible,” said Mancini.

This will be the sixth year Fight CRC has hosted Climb for a Cure. Started in 2015 by four Fight CRC advocates, one of them being Ganser, Climb for a Cure inspires cancer survivors to push themselves physically and mentally as there is no greater challenge than fighting cancer. In 2019, climbers summited Mount Flora in Colorado. In 2021, participants are taking part in one of three ways: climbing Lake Tahoe in California, climbing in one of eight community climbs, or choosing to climb on their own.

