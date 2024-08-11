Candidate filing period extended for several Placer County offices on November 5, 2024 General Election ballot
AUBURN, Calif. – In accordance with California Elections Code section 10516, Placer County Registrar of Voters Ryan Ronco announced that the nomination period for several districts has been extended because the incumbent failed to file candidate filing paperwork by the Aug. 9 deadline.
Any qualified person, other than the incumbent, can now file candidate paperwork until Aug. 14 at 5 p.m. for the following districts:
- Donner Summit Public Utility District
- North Tahoe Fire Protection District – Division 3
- North Tahoe Fire Protection District – Division 5
- Northstar Community Service District
- Olympic Valley Public Service District
- Truckee Donner Public Utility District
- Truckee Sanitary District
- Truckee Sanitary District – 2 yr.
- Truckee Tahoe Airport District
With the exception of city offices, candidate paperwork for the listed offices can be filed at the Placer County Elections Office at 3715 Atherton Road in Rocklin Aug. 12-14, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and at the Placer County Clerk-Recorder’s Office at 2954 Richardson Drive in Auburn on Aug. 14, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For additional information, contact the Placer County Elections Office and ask for the “Candidate Services” unit. Call 530-886-5650 (toll-free 1-800-824-8683) or email candidates@placer.ca.gov.
