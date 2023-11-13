Candidate filing period for March 5 Primary Election begins today
NEVADA CITY, Calif.— Candidate filing for the March 5 Presidential Primary Election officially begins at the Nevada County Elections Office today. Prospective candidates may file their Declarations of Candidacy and Nomination Papers now through December 8 during regular business hours, 8 a.m.–5 p.m., Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).
Candidates are encouraged to make an appointment with the Elections Office and to file early. Making an appointment is easy and can be done online at https://www.nevadacountyca.gov/3426/27024/Candidate-Filing-ApplicationAppointment.
Candidates are also encouraged to consult the Candidate Handbook for the upcoming primary. The Candidate Handbook includes important information that all candidates need to know when running for office. The Election’s office has printed copies and you can also find the Handbook online at https://www.nevadacountyca.gov/DocumentCenter/View/51000/Candidate-Handbook-March-5-2024.
Other important information about the March 5 Presidential Primary Election is available on our website at https://www.nevadacountyca.gov/3770/March-5-2024-Presidential-Primary-Electi.
