Candidate filing period opens Monday for November elections

TRUCKEE, Calif. — If contemplating a run for office in the November elections, Monday is your first chance to sign up.

The Nevada and Placer county elections offices will accept files for candidacy for town councils and special districts ranging from recreation to school districts between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until Aug. 12. The office is on the second floor of the Eric Rood Administration Building on Maidu Avenue in Nevada City.

The election takes place Nov. 8.

Clerk-Recorder Gregory Diaz said Friday that many of the local races will likely not make it to the ballot.

“If there is the same number of candidates as positions available (for a particular election), it will not make the ballot,” Diaz said. “If there aren’t enough candidates in a race, that will go to the Board of Supervisors, and they will appoint. The only ones that make the ballot are when you have more candidates than positions.”

The race for District 3 county supervisor will go into a run-off in November between Patti Ingraham Spencer and Lisa Swarthout. Both are eligible to issue a new statement of qualifications, though it is not required.

Other local offices up for grabs include two seats on the Grass Valley City Council and three positions on the Nevada County Board of Education, both of will likely end up on the ballot, Diaz said.

Paperwork for state offices was completed in May, as wells as the Third Congressional District race between Democrat Kermit Jones and Republican Kevin Kiley. The two were the top vote-getters in the June 7 primary.

Diaz said a more complete list of races will be upcoming in the next week and will be made available to the public on the Elections Office website .

The Truckee Town Council will have three seats up for grabs with the terms of Anna Klovstad, David Polivy and Jan Zabriskie expiring in November. The terms for Mayor Courtney Henderson and Lindsay Romack last through Nov. 2024.

To run for a council seat, candidates must have a minimum of 20 signatures on a petition, whereas to run for a special district board seat candidates only need to apply.

For Town Council or special district candidate information, call 530-582-2924 for an appointment, or attend Candidates Filing Night at 5:30 p.m. July 25, at Town Hall, located at 10183 Truckee Airport Road. RSVP is helpful but not required at truckee@townoftruckee.com.

To see the special district seats up for elections, visit the Town of Truckee elections website .

Placer County will host a candidates workshop at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 23, in the assessor’s meeting room located at 2980 Richardson Drive in Auburn. The workshop may also viewed on zoom at https://placer-ca-gov.zoom.us/j/94617155089 or by conference call at +1 877-853-5247 (Toll Free) or 888-788-0099 (Toll Free).

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com .