Candidate, tax measure forums set for Oct. 4 and 6

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Truckee Chamber of Commerce, the Contractors Association of Truckee Tahoe Political Action Committee and Tahoe Sierra Board of Realtors have teamed up with Tahoe Truckee Media-Channel 18, Moonshine Ink and the Sierra Sun newspapers to provide two candidate forums aimed at enhancing voter education and participation in the upcoming election.

The dates of the forums are from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 4 and Oct. 6, and will be held at Truckee Town Hall Council Chambers. The forums will be broadcast live on Channel 18, as well as livestreamed on http://www.ttctv.org , and rerun frequently until the election Nov. 8. The candidates will not only answer live audience questions, but also questions submitted in advance.

The first forum on Oct. 4 will feature the Truckee Tahoe Airport District candidates. There are two seats open, and four candidates vying for those seats. Also featured will be the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District candidates. There are two candidates for one seat in Trustee Area 1 and two candidates for one seat in Trustee Area 4. Also on the schedule that evening will be pro/con statements for Measure V – the Nevada County 1/2 cent sales tax for wildfire prevention, emergency services, and disaster readiness.

The second forum on Oct. 6 will feature the Truckee Town Council candidates. There are three seats open, and four candidates running. The Tahoe Forest Hospital District has one two-year term seat available with two candidates vying for that seat. And the Truckee Sanitary District has three seats open, and four candidates running.

Residents can email questions to Moonshine Ink in advance of the forums. Send questions to elections@moonshineink.com . Please put “Candidate Forum Question” in the subject line. Questions will be submitted to the candidates anonymously. The deadline for emailed questions is the day before each forum. Staff members from Moonshine Ink and Sierra Sun will present the questions to candidates and tax measure speakers. Questions asked may be a compilation of questions received on a given topic.

Tahoe Truckee Media-Channel 18 will broadcast reruns of the forum. Rerun schedule to be announced at a later date.

Both forums will be held at Truckee Town Hall Council Chambers at 10183 Truckee Airport Road.

For more information, email info@ca-tt or call 530-550-9999.