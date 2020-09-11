Candidates for Truckee Town Council weigh in at forum

As election season heats up, so are local races for seats on Truckee Town Council.

Candidates vying for seats were given time to voice their opinions on why they’re running during a live candidate forum on Wednesday. Among those running are two candidates for the town council’s two-year seat, Jan Zabriskie and Carla Embertson.

“My wife and I moved to Prosser Lakeview in 2011 to be with two of our children in the heart of the Sierra Nevada,” said Zabriskie. “We now have five grandchildren attending public school here. I’m running for town council because I want them to have the same quality of life that our town and mountain have given to us.”

Zabriskie, who has previously served as chairman of Truckee Planning Commission and serves on the town’s general plan advisory committee, said his goals during the two-year term would be to achieve a stronger community, healthier environment, wildfire protection, and small mountain town feel.

Embertson, president of Glenshire Devonshire Residents Association, talked on issues facing Truckee and named lack of workforce housing as a key problem moving ahead.

“I’m running for town council with one simple agenda — to help steer Truckee through the challenges of the next two years,” said Embertson. “Together we all want Truckee to be the best community it can be. I will continue to listen and I will be your voice on the town council.”

Town Council 4-year seats

There are seven candidates vying for two four-year seats, which will be up for grabs during this year’s election.

Dow Costa, came to Truckee in 2000 to start launch Sprint Corporation, and said he’s been called to serve on town council by a need to give back to the area.

“There’s no single issue that drives me other than my love for Truckee,” said Costa. “The Town of Truckee has been wonderful to me and my family and it’s time to give back.”

Marcy Dolan, a resident of more than 25 years, who currently works at the University of California, Davis Medical Center as a case manager, said her experience will play a key role.

“Working first hand with COVID-19 I’ve seen that’s had a lot of interruptions in our lives and I’m capable of managing that fiscally, responsibility, and creating our community for our future.”

Longtime resident Jack Forbes also talked on giving back to the town while speaking on affordable housing issues he’s faced.

“I love this town,” said Forbes. “My only goal here is to try and make it better for people to live here. Ideally, it would be nice to live in a place that’s not owned by my parents. It would be nice to live in my own place, so I’d like to help other people that are in my situation.”

Courtney Henderson, whose background includes working with utility companies from across the nation to help to achieve their energy goals, and has a Masters in public health from Brown University and a doctorate in public health from the University of California, Berkeley, stated “I’m running for town council because I want to ensure that we’re building a healthy community and resilient tomorrow for everyone who works and plays here … my experience and credentials make uniquely qualified to serve our community as a town council member.”

Lindsay Romack, who is also seeking a four-year seat and has a background of working in local government including serving on the Sierra Community House Board, said she’s running, “because I want to ensure Truckee continues to provide opportunities for others to grow and establish roots here just like I’ve been able to do in the last 16 years I’ve been a member of this community.”

Nicholas Sielchan, called out the affects of COVID-19 and what it has done to local businesses as he primary reason for running, stating, “I’m running for town council as a resident, a father, a husband, someone who has first-hand experienced what COVID is doing to local businesses and people who are trying to be employed here.”

Frank Bernhard, who has a background of more than two decades in management consultation said he’d like to “find a way to bring inclusion and influence to groups that are otherwise at odds. The Town of Truckee is at an interesting crossroads, not just with the looming effects of a pandemic taking its toll on resources, but rather a certain friction that exists between town policy and a balance of preservation for keeping the Truckee way intact for years to come. My platform for seeking a seat on town council centers upon the tenants of ensuring the voice in support of small businesses —independent business owners.”

