Candidates have 1 more week to declare

Local candidates have one more week to formally declare for office.

A handful of candidates have filed the necessary paperwork to run for local elected office, and will appear on the June 7 ballot. The deadline to file for office is this coming Friday.

Sheriff Shannan Moon made her official declaration for office earlier this week.

District Attorney Jesse Wilson, appointed last year to replace retiring District Attorney Cliff Newell, is seeking a full term.

Incumbent Tina Vernon will run for treasurer-tax collector.





Gina Will will run for auditor-controller. Incumbent Marcia Salter has said she’s not seeking reelection.

Former Grass Valley Council member and Mayor Lisa Swarthout filed for the District 3 Board of Supervisors seat. Incumbent Dan Miller has said he’s not running.

Natalie Adona, assistant clerk-recorder/registrar of voters, will run for Nevada County clerk-recorder/registrar of voters.

Scott Lay, Nevada County superintendent of schools, will run for a second term.

Nevada County’s Chief Fiscal and Administration Officer Rolf Kleinhans will run for Nevada County assessor.

According to Nevada City officials, Lou Ceci, Adam Kline and incumbent Erin Minett have filed for the two seats up for election on the Nevada City Council.

