Canelo vs GGG II viewing parties at Lake Tahoe casinos

The middleweight championship will be on the line Saturday when Canelo Alvarez and Gennady “GGG” Golovkin square off.

And it’s not the first time Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs) and Golovkin (38-0, 34 KOs) have squared off.

“The rematch has a much bigger feel to it because of all the controversy and is the biggest fight in boxing. … This rematch transcends a championship boxing match and has become an international sporting event where it will be shown in over 150 countries worldwide,” said Tom Loeffler, promoter of Gennady “GGG” Golovkin.

“There is serious bad blood between these fighters. The fight is personal, and the stakes are high. Canelo will without a doubt want to shut Golovkin up, and the only way to do it is by knocking him out on Sept. 15. I have no doubts that our champion will walk away with the victory,” said Oscar De La Hoya, CEO and chairman of Golden Boy Promotions.

Two Stateline casinos will host viewing parties for the match, which starts with televised undercard fights at 5 p.m.

Harrah’s Lake Tahoe will host a viewing party in the South Shore Room. Doors open at 4 p.m.

Recommended Stories For You

MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa also will host a viewing party in BLU. Advance tickets are $50 and include a stadium food buffet. VIP booth and bottle service are available — call 775-586-2000 to reserve. Doors open at 5 p.m.

The fight is available on HBO pay-per-view.

Harrah’s Lake Tahoe is located at 15 U.S. 50 and MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa is located at 55 U.S. 50 in Stateline.