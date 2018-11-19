Simple Medical Marijuana Card Access in Nevada | NuggMD

Sponsored Content

A Nevada Medicinal Marijuana Card Improves Your Cannabis Experience



What Is the Nevada Medical Marijuana Cardholders/Caregivers Program?

This state program legalized medical cannabis in Nevada with the passage of Ballot Question 9 on November 7, 2000. Despite this milestone, MMJ was met with legislative difficulties as would-be patients couldn't access it for another 15 years until Silver State Relief opened in Sparks. As a patient, you can now use NuggMD to register for the program entirely online and receive significant protections and benefits that aren't available to recreational users.

Ballot 2 Didn’t End the Program

While it legalized recreational marijuana in 2016, Ballot Question 2 also changed public attitudes toward the medical program for the better. Since recreational was passed, the state has strengthened medical marijuana patient rights while improving program accessibility.

Now you can obtain a two-year Nevada registry I.D. card instead of needing to renew it every year. Two years too much commitment? Stick with the one-year.

The entire application process, from evaluation to registration, can now be done online with the help of a telemedicine provider like NuggMD. You're no longer required to travel to the DMV to register with the state, saving you time, money and trouble.

Benefits of a Nevada Registry I.D. Card



Having this Nevada medicinal marijuana card entitles you to less restrictive cannabis laws including, but not limited to:

A 1.5 ounce increase in purchase and possession limits compared to recreational cannabis users.

No need to pay the 10% retail excise tax , which all recreational users must pay.

Approval to use marijuana under 21 .

Ability to grow up to 12 cannabis plants and exemption from the law prohibiting growing within 25 miles of the nearest storefront if you qualify for an exception.



Applying for a Nevada Medicinal Marijuana Card

NuggMD, the country's largest and most reputable telemedicine provider, is now in Nevada! They make seeing a doctor online simple, affordable (1-year Certified Nevada Medical Marijuana Card for $79 or one lasting 2-years for just $99) and short (though take all the time you need). Just be sure you meet the requirements below.

Qualifying Conditions:

Currently, Nevada only recognizes the following for MMJ use. Believe your non-listed condition qualifies? Petition the registry online.

Acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS)

Cancer

Glaucoma

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)

Cachexia (general physical wasting and malnutrition from chronic disease)

Persistent muscle spasms (including multiple sclerosis)

Seizures (including epilepsy)

Severe nausea

Severe pain (chronic back spasms, joint problems, migraine headaches)

Medical Documents:

You must provide medical records proving your qualifying condition and a copy of your Nevada driver's license or state I.D. card.

If you're a parent or guardian considering MMJ for a child (under 18) with a serious medical condition, you must also submit a signed a minor release form.

State Application Fee:

It costs $50 to apply for a 1-year Nevada Registry I.D. card and $100 for a 2-year Registry I.D. card. While it's unfortunate there's no discount on the longer duration, it's still convenient to not apply annually.

The state doesn't offer a fee waiver, exemption from the application/registration fee or refunds. But once you become a patient you'll realize that your Nevada medicinal marijuana card will pay for itself after saving so much time and money.

Still confused or have questions? Don't hesitate to ask one of NuggMD's dedicated cannabis concierges before seeing the doctor online.

Can My Application Be Rejected?

Yes. Reasons include possessing a commercial drivers license, providing false information or a serious criminal drug conviction. Note that minor drug possession charges typically don't have an affect on your application.

But the single most common reason for rejected applications are missing information. That's right; simply forgetting or skipping a single section is grounds for rejection. If lacking info is your reason for refusal, you can immediately apply again–and pay the fee again. That's why it's especially important to use NuggMD and have a member of their cannabis concierge's to double check your application!

Think medical marijuana could improve your life? Take a minute to visit NuggMD and see for yourself!

