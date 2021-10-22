Canyon Springs preservation project inches toward purchase

For more than 30 years, environmental advocacy group Mountain Area Preservation has fought development of the Canyon Springs area.

That fight is now nearing its end following an announcement the owner of the 290 acres of open space on the eastern edge of Truckee has agreed to sell the property to the Truckee Donner Land Trust for $11.2 million.

“We’re now at this point where we get to permanently protect this landscape, and then open it for public access, improve trails, improve habitat, do restoration, and fuels management,” said Mountain Area Preservation Executive Director Alexis Ollar. “It’s a really victorious moment for Truckee to show that people can make a difference by using their voice and advocacy. Yes, after three decades, but here we are … I hope the community can see that positive nature of land-use advocacy and how it does pay off over time.”

Last week, the Truckee Donner Land Trust, Mountain Area Preservation, Saving Open Spaces around Glenshire, and the Martis Fund announced a matching gift from Anthony Fadell and Danielle Lambert, doubling all donations to Canyon Springs up to a total of $850,000. Due to the donation, another donation from the Haas Family of $250,000 and private donations of more than $100,000 have been doubled to $700,000, leaving $1 million to go to purchase Canyon Springs by Dec. 15.

Per the agreement to sell with the current owner, Truckee Donner Land Trust Communications Director Greyson Howard said the land trust has until Dec. 15 to raise the funds.





“It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity for folks that care about this property,” said Truckee Donner Land Trust Communications Director Greyson Howard. “When opportunity strikes to permanently protect a property and open to the public, you’ve gotta go for it.”

Howard said the land trust is still in the early phases of planning for the site, but stated that plans could entail, “two trail heads and a series or network of trails within the property.”

In order to donate toward purchase and preservation of Canyon Springs, visit http://www.truckeedonnerlandtrust.org/canyon-springs .

Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com