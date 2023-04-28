Car chase ends with suspect fleeing on foot in Truckee; Authorities still searching

Nathan McKinney

Provided

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Law enforcement agencies are looking for a suspect Friday who fled on foot after his car was disabled in a pursuit.

At 3:30 a.m. Friday, April 28, Reno Police Department began a vehicle pursuit with Nathan McKinney, who is also a suspect in a violent crime in Reno, according to authorities.

McKinney fled from police on Interstate 80 west and exited on State Route 267 in Truckee. He continued on SR-89 where his vehicle was disabled by a RPD vehicle.

McKinney then fled on foot and was last seen in the area of SR-89 and Henness Road.

California Highway Patrol, Placer and Nevada county sheriff’s offices and Truckee Police Department are aiding in the search.

If seen, or anyone with information is asked to call Nevada County non-emergency dispatch at 530-550-2320.