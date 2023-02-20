Carnelian Bay local named to Linfield’s Fall 2022 Dean’s List

Pioneer Hall on the Linfield University McMinnville campus.

Provided

McMinnville, Ore. – Carnelian Bay local, Ashlyn McPherson earned a spot on the Linfield University Dean’s List honors during the fall 2022 semester.

The Dean’s List identifies undergraduate students who have earned a term GPA at least equivalent to a cum laude (at least 3.650 GPA) for a given semester. It is computed following the posting of grades at the end of each semester.

McPherson is a senior and biochemistry and molecular biology major at the Linfield University McMinnville Campus.

Linfield University is an independent, nonprofit university with two physical campuses in McMinnville and Portland, Oregon, and an eCampus. Since 1858, Linfield has connected a traditional liberal arts experience with practical education through 57 majors, including wine studies, sport management and nursing. Linfield also offers interdisciplinary master’s programs in business, nursing, education and sports sciences.

For four years running, U.S. News & World Report magazine has named Linfield one of the top liberal arts colleges in the nation when it comes to social mobility. Thirty-seven percent of Linfield students are first-generation college students, and 36% are U.S. students of color. Linfield competes in the NCAA Division III Northwest Conference. Learn more at http://www.linfield.edu .