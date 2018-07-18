Carson City woman admits to fatal DUI at Lake Tahoe

A Carson City woman who admitted she was drunk when she crossed the centerline and into the path of an oncoming car faces up to 40 years in prison when she’s sentenced.

Kimberly Ann Davis, 40, entered guilty pleas in Douglas County District Court on Tuesday to causing death and causing substantial bodily harm while driving under the influence.

Davis had a blood alcohol content of .22 more than an hour after the June 26, 2017, collision on U.S. 50 near Cave Rock.

Each count carries a sentence of 2-20 years in prison. Davis isn’t eligible for probation. She’s out of custody while awaiting her Oct. 1 sentencing.

Davis was northbound on U.S. 50 in a Volkswagen Passat.

A witness told Nevada Highway Patrol investigators the Volkswagen passed him and then crossed the centerline for 30-50 feet into the path of a minivan containing a half-dozen people.

The two vehicles collided head-on. Passenger Sranthon Bunnag, 52, a resident of Thailand, died of her injuries. Three other occupants in the minivan were injured in the 4:40 p.m. collision.

The second count in the complaint combines charges involving the injured passengers.

According to investigators, there was an open cold beer in the vehicle and an empty vodka bottle.

The speedometer in the Passat was pegged at 63 mph.

The highway patrol report indicated there were no skid marks.

Davis was taken to Renown Regional Medical Center with injuries.