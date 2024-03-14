Carve your own path: Sugar Bowl’s ‘Open to Shred’ event works to revolutionize skiing culture

17-year-old Elsa McAllister, a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community and Sugar Bowl Academy Freeride skier, recognized a gap in the ski industry’s inclusivity. Feeling that the slopes could sometimes be unwelcoming, especially to newcomers and those who don’t conform to traditional norms, McAllister joined forces with Sugar Bowl through a senior project to create an event that celebrates diversity and embraces everyone who shares a love for skiing.

The event, “Open to Shred,” is scheduled for Saturday, March 16 from 8:45 a.m.-3 p.m. at Sugar Bowl Resort. RSVP at https://www.sugarbowl.com/opentoshred

Elsa McAllister is a Sugar Bowl Freeride athlete. Provided / Kris Thomas

McAllister’s desire to bring “Open to Shred ” to life started as a seedling idea, inspired by a desire to see more diversity in competitive skiing. Drawing on her own experiences of feeling marginalized in the male-dominated ski culture, she set out to create a space where everyone could feel valued and celebrated. With guidance from prominent queer athletes like Lilly Bradley, Jay Riccomini, and Hank Stowers, McAllister made it happen.

“There’s a very big gap with the way coaches and peers look at women and queer people in sports. Competing is the worst, because girls are constantly compared to men,” McAllister said. “I just felt like I had to be better than everyone else in order to have a little light shone on me.”

The vision behind “Open to Shred” is simple yet powerful: to break down barriers and make skiing accessible and inviting to all. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or strapping on your ski boots for the first time, this event promises an atmosphere of unity and camaraderie on the slopes.

To sweeten the deal, Sugar Bowl is offering special discounts on lift tickets and a beginner ski package for just $99, which includes lessons, rentals, and access to the lifts. Participants can also participate in a lively après-ski scene with food, drinks, a DJ, and live music at Judah Lodge.

For those looking to hone their skills, a free Ski and Ride terrain park clinic, led by top-notch coaches, will be available. Beginners don’t need to worry about gear either, as rental equipment will be provided.

Behind the scenes, Bridget Legnavsky, the new President and CEO of Sugar Bowl Resort, threw her full support behind McAllister’s initiative. Having known McAllister since last winter, Legnavsky sees this event as a golden opportunity to introduce a new wave of skiers to Sugar Bowl’s community.

“We haven’t tried to overclassify who we are targeting for this event because Elsa has been adamant about making it open to everyone,” Legnavsky said.

McAllister strives to make the ski industry inclusive for all. Provided / Jacob Banta

With “Open to Shred,” Sugar Bowl and Elsa McAllister are paving the way for a more inclusive and vibrant ski community—one turn at a time. McAllister envisions a future where the ski industry reflects the tapestry of humanity, where every individual feels empowered to carve their own path down the mountain.

“I believe the outdoors are the place to build communities and love one another. Nature brings people together,” McAllister said.