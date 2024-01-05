Carving character; Nonprofit introduces at-risk youth to the thrill — and challenge — of skiing

Skiing is an empowering sport, says SkiDUCK founder Clint Lunde.

For over a decade, principal Marty Mathiesen has been bringing students from Silver Springs High School, an alternative academy for at-risk youth in Grass Valley, to learn how to ski and snowboard at Palisades Tahoe.

“All of the kids that get in trouble — poor attendance, behavior, bringing drugs to school, fighting — they get sent to our school,” explains Mathiesen. “They earn the privilege to go to the mountain. They’ve got to have decent attendance and grades — or at least are making an effort. But the number one piece of the program is character.”

Since 2009, the volunteer-run nonprofit SkiDUCK has provided hundreds of disadvantaged kids, ages 7-18, with over 1,000 free days of skiing or snowboarding, including winter snow gear. At its peak, the program operated at 15 resorts across nine different states, but today the nonprofit runs solely out of Palisades where it serves more children, just at a local level. Lift tickets, equipment rentals and lessons are all donated by Palisades.

“My kids come from dysfunctional homes. The whole school is considered under the poverty line,” says Mathiesen. “Over the years the impact of this program on our kids has been huge. They learn how to ski or snowboard — something they would never be able to afford — and it builds self esteem. They feel special.”

SkiDUCK allows kids who would not normally have the opportunity to learn how to ski and snowboard to get on the mountain. Photo / SkiDUCK

SkiDUCK is the brainchild of Clint Lunde, a business consultant who found himself facing a ski-less winter thanks to a broken ankle.

“It got me thinking about others who can’t ski,” recalls Lunde. “I’m passionate about skiing and being in the mountains. It’s had a big impact on my life. It’s not only fun, it’s challenging. It’s a challenge for kids who may not have had the opportunity to be challenged in this certain way.”

Soonafter, Lunde formed SkiDUCK — Skiing and snowboarding for Disadvantaged and Underprivileged Children and older Kids — and began reaching out to ski resorts, schools and at-risk youth programs.

Every Wednesday and Sunday during the ski season, anywhere from 5-10 groups come to Palisades for the day. Boys and Girls Clubs, Big Brothers Big Sisters programs, and Title 1 school groups are some of the participants from Northern Nevada and California.

“We even work with a couple of police programs out of Vacaville and Sacramento that help get kids out of gangs. We’ve got kids who are in pretty tough situations,” Lunde adds.

It’s clear that Mathiesen is just as passionate about SkiDUCK as its founder; he’s seen the results firsthand.

“There were so many kids that were in trouble. So many kids that were using pretty heavily. They dropped the drug use, the mean streak. They will tell you, they come to school every week just so they can get up to Palisades,” says Mathiesen. “So many kids in the last 13 years have been saved by that. They wouldn’t have come to school until they got a taste of that. Then they start making friends and getting engaged.”

SkiDUCK is able to get disadvantaged kids on skis thanks to Palisade Tahoe, who donates lift tickets, equipment rentals and lessons. Photo / SkiDUCK

Mathiesen remembers the transformation of one student in particular who was selectively mute due to difficult life circumstances. She made friends with the other students on the slopes, and she began to improve.

“She went from having such high anxiety she couldn’t even talk, to giving our board reports in front of a crowd of people at the end of the year,” explains Mathiesen. “This program has turned kids around.”

To donate or volunteer with SkiDUCK, visit http://www.skiduck.org .

Editor’s note: This article originally appeared in the Winter 2023 edition of Tahoe Magazine.