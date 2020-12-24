CATT announces 2020 annual award winners

The Contractors Association of Truckee Tahoe (CATT) recently announced the winners of their 2020 Annual Awards Competition. Thirteen nominations were made in 4 “project” categories and a three-person panel of industry experts and independent judges from the Reno and Sacramento area selected the project winners. Twenty-four nominations were made in six “individual achievement” categories and those winners were chosen by CATT members. Individual award winners were nominated by fellow members for superior craftsmanship, excellent customer service, innovative design, devotion to CATT and community, or other outstanding characteristics

Project Winners

– New Residential Project of the Year: Glembocki Residence nominated by MWA, Inc. Architecture – Engineering and Heller Construction, Inc.

– Residential Remodel Project of the Year: Heller Home Remodel nominated by Heller Construction, Inc.

– Public Works/ Recreation Project of the Year: Kings Beach Elementary School Campus Transformation & Expansion nominated by JK Architecture Engineering

– New Commercial Project of the Year: Grocery Outlet nominated by MWA, Inc. Architecture – Engineering

Individual Achievement Winners

– Builder of the Year: Daniel Fraiman with Daniel Fraiman Construction

– New Member of the Year: Chris Creedon with Huff Construction Company, Inc.

– Professional of the Year: Susan Driscoll with Aegis Insurance Markets

– Subcontractor of the Year: Kiel Lambdin with Reno-Tahoe Steel, Inc.

– Supplier of the Year: Jon Maitia with Truckee-Tahoe Lumber Company

– Volunteer of the Year: Kevin McEneaney with McEneaney Construction, Inc.

How to Get Involved

If you are looking to become a CATT member, get involved with our Annual Awards Competition or are a homeowner looking for a contractor, visit our website at http://www.ca-tt.com for more information.

About the Contractors Association of Truckee Tahoe

CATT was founded in 1998 by a group of volunteers. CATT is a nonprofit trade association representing the broad spectrum of design and building professionals and related suppliers in the greater Truckee/North and South Lake Tahoe region. CATT has 390 member companies. CATT’s mission is to promote a positive business environment for the building and housing industry and enhance opportunities for its members and the community.

For more information, visit http://www.ca-tt.com or call 530-550-9999, or follow CATT on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/CATTContractorsAssoc.

Source: CATT