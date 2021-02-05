CATT hires new Truckee/North Tahoe government affairs manager

Peter Fenolio



The Contractors Association of Truckee Tahoe (CATT) has taken a historic step to further expand the advocacy efforts of the construction industry in North Tahoe. CATT is pleased to announce that Peter Fenolio has been hired as CATT Truckee North Tahoe Government Affairs Manager.

This is a new full-time position replacing current CATT Government Affairs Manager Pat Davison in her role as CATT advocate. Pat is retiring after 15 years of CATT leadership and service.

“Growing the association capacity to hire a dedicated full-time advocate has been a long-time strategic goal and has taken several years to achieve. We are excited to welcome Fenolio into this role and are deeply grateful to Pat for her years of tireless work advocating for our members and bridging gaps across the community and region on behalf of the construction and housing industry,” said Kellie Cutler, CATT Executive Director.

Fenolio will be working alongside the CATT Local Government Affairs Committee on regulatory issues of importance to the CATT membership and facilitating decisions on position and strategy. Fenoliowill also serve as the administrator for CATT’s sponsored Political Action Committee (CATTPAC).

Fenolio is uniquely qualified for this position specializing in grassroots organizing, municipal administration and policy advocacy. Fenolio grew up in Squaw Valley and completed degrees from UC Davis in communication and political science public service.

“I am thrilled to return to the Tahoe area to support the continued development of a strong and sustainable North Tahoe community,” said Fenolio.

Fenolio started on Jan. 25. He will be joining CATT South Lake Tahoe Government Affairs Manager Natalie Yanish in furthering construction and housing advocacy efforts lake wide.