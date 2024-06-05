Celebrate California State Parks Week at Sugar Pine Point State Park

TAHOMA, Calif. – The Sierra State Parks Foundation invites the community to celebrate where you live with a “Howdy Neighbor!” Open House at Sugar Pine Point State Park on June 15 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., as a part of the statewide State Parks Week which runs June 12-16. From the redwood forests on the north coast to the sunny beaches in Southern California, 280 park units preserve and protect the best of California’s natural and cultural history. This year’s tagline is, “This is where you live.”

“We invite our park neighbors to rediscover their local California State Park and the many fun activities available,” said Sierra State Parks Foundation Executive Director Michael Myers.

Interpretative Rangers leading a educational program at the scenic Sugar Pine Point State Park. Provided / California State Parks

The day is filled with family-friendly activities and park exploration. Activities include:

10 a.m.–12 p.m. — Coffee and donuts at the Gazebo. (Free)



10:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m. — Historic House Tours of the Hellman Mansion: Half-price tickets will be available for purchase at the Park Store. No reservations are needed.



11 a.m. and 2 p.m. — Junior Ranger Programs: Meet at the Nature Center for programming. (Free)



1–3 p.m. — Guided Hike through the Nature Preserve: Meet at the Nature Center for the guided hike. The hike will be 2.5 miles long and take approximately 2 hours to complete. (Free)



1–3 p.m. — Art in the Park: Plein air art class for beginners. Experience the beauty of Sugar Pine Point through your artistic lens and bring home a lasting memory. Registration is required only for the plein air art class. (Free)

The Sierra State Parks Foundation believes the Lake Tahoe and Truckee area California State Parks are unique treasures worthy of our support. We fund projects and programming that connect people with our rich natural resources and cultural heritage. Because of our work and advocacy, our valuable State Parks will continue to be places of inspiration and education for generations to come. For more information, visit: http://www.SierraStateParks.org . To learn more about California State Parks Week and events, visit: castateparksweek.org.