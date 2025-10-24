Celebrate North Lake Tahoe’s unique culinary experiences at ‘Passport to Dining’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

KINGS BEACH, Calif. – Get ready for a night of delicious discovery and community connection at the 18th annual Passport to Dining, taking place Thursday, November 6, 2025, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the North Tahoe Event Center in Kings Beach. This year’s event invites foodies on a culinary journey featuring nearly 25 tasting stations that highlight local restaurants, caterers, breweries, and wineries. Guests will enjoy unlimited tastings, live music, a silent auction, and raffle opportunities.

“Passport to Dining reflects the vibrant culinary scene, entrepreneurial spirit, and community-oriented ethos of North Lake Tahoe,” said Kerry Andras, Kings Beach District events manager. “From artisan bites and craft beers to fine wines and creative cocktails, the breadth of offerings promises an engaging experience for every palate, and a fantastic opportunity to connect with friends and neighbors.”

Live music will be provided by Jenni & Jesse (of Dead Winter Carpenters), blending folk, classic country, bluegrass, and rock for a festive backdrop to the evening.

Proceeds from the raffle and silent auction will benefit the Tahoe Waterman Foundation, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering people of all ages and abilities to experience the healing power of water through paddle sports. The Tahoe Waterman Foundation provides resources and programs for personal growth and recovery through simple yet powerful paddle sports experiences and both time on and in Lake Tahoe’s pure blue water.

Tickets purchased in advance are $75 for guests 21 and older, with the first 75 ticket buyers to receive a $25 Yiftee North Lake Tahoe gift card that can be used at participating local businesses. Tickets can be purchased at the door (unless sold out in advance), and a valid ID is required at check-in.

Presented by the Kings Beach District and supported by LOVE North Tahoe, Passport to Dining is sponsored by the North Tahoe Public Utility District and the North Tahoe Chamber with funding provided by the TOT-TBID Dollars at Work program.

“There’s still time for interested local restaurants, caterers, breweries, wineries, and service providers to register as tasting stations and to donate items for the raffle and silent auction. Volunteers are also welcome to help make the evening a success,” continued Andras.

Learn more about the featured tasting stations and purchase tickets at https://www.tahoeeventscalendar.com/passport-to-dining/ .