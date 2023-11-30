Celebrate the festive season at Donner Memorial State Park’s “Holidays At The Park” event

TRUCKEE, Calif. – On Saturday, December 2, bring the family to celebrate the community and holiday spirit among the exhibits at the Donner Memorial State Park’s Visitor Center located at 12593 Donner Pass Rd., Truckee. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the day will be filled with Junior Ranger activities including painting the Chinese Double Happiness symbol, Interdependence River, a Donner Party coloring activity, and animal pelts of local wildlife species. To add to the enchanted day, there will be live music featuring Touch of Gold, holiday cookies, and special deals in the gift shop (gift wrapping available).

“This wholesome family-friendly event is a wonderful way to usher in the holiday festivities,” said Heidi Doyle, Executive Director of Sierra State Parks Foundation. This event is age appropriate for all ages and is a free event! The $5 ($4 for visitors 62 and up) parking fee will still be implemented. Donner Memorial State Park hosts this community event, in collaboration with the Sierra State Parks Foundation. Learn more at http://www.SierraStateParks.org/events .

The Sierra State Parks Foundation believes the Lake Tahoe and Truckee area California State Parks are unique treasures worthy of its support. The Foundation funds projects and programming that connect people with rich natural resources and cultural heritage. Because of the Foundation’s work and advocacy, the valuable State Parks will continue to be places of inspiration and education for generations to come.