Celebrate the spirit of generosity this season: Give Back Tahoe

As the snow begins to fall and Tahoe Truckee transforms into a winter wonderland, this is the season to reflect on what makes this place so special. Whether it’s the breathtaking beauty of the Sierra or the vibrant community that calls it home, there’s so much to be grateful for. And during the holidays, we’re reminded of the power we all have to give back and protect the future of this paradise.

The Give Back Tahoe Giving Season invites locals, visitors, and part-time residents to join in collective generosity from December 3 to December 31. More than 65 local nonprofits are participating this year, representing diverse missions and areas of impact. From protecting the environment to supporting housing and families, education and youth services, mental health support, recreation and animal welfare, and the arts, dance, and theater– there’s a mission for everyone to champion.

This effort, facilitated by the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation (TTCF), is about much more than donations. It’s about celebrating the transformational power of showing up in community together.

Since its launch in 2014, Give Back Tahoe has raised nearly $4 million for local nonprofits. Donations of every size—from $5 to tens of thousands—add up to create real impact. And while the dollars are vital, the season is also about learning, volunteering, and advocating for the nonprofits that sustain this community.

Even though this place is paradise in many ways, we face challenges. Our local nonprofits work every day to lessen these challenges. They do this for residents and everyone who visits and loves this place.

Participating nonprofits deliver food to older adults, provide scholarships to students, and train foresters to protect our communities against catastrophic wildfires. They also protect our watersheds and the wildlife that live here, help make the outdoors accessible to all, and ensure our workforce can find affordable homes. They help rescue animals and enrich our lives with the arts.

Since 2014, Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation (TTCF) has been honored to facilitate the Giving Season, providing a free platform, resources, and educational materials to help nonprofits succeed. TTCF also spotlights the missions of participating nonprofits. This is a testament to the foundation’s belief in the power of collaboration and collective giving to nurture a resilient community and environment.

As you enjoy Tahoe Truckee, remember the effort that goes into preserving this extraordinary place. Nonprofits are our community’s backbone, ensuring the magic continues for both residents and visitors. When we give, we’re investing in the future of a place that gives us so much joy.

This holiday season, let’s celebrate generosity in all its forms. From December 3 to December 31, visit http://www.givebacktahoe.org to make a donation, explore volunteer opportunities, or share your support on social media. Let’s give back to the place we all love.

