Celebrate Truckee Bike Month: community events, bike pledges, and exciting challenges await

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Town of Truckee proudly announces the celebration of Truckee Bike Month this June. Designed to encourage cycling, showcase its many benefits, and celebrate regional bike culture, Truckee Bike Month offers activities for everyone, from seasoned cyclists to newcomers. Participants will have the chance to win exciting prizes, including merchandise and gift cards from local sponsors like RMU, Bike Truckee, and Start Haus.

Mayor Polivy invites community members to participate in Truckee Bike Month, alongside the long-standing Tahoe Bike Month, stating, “Biking is a fun way to explore the outdoors, exercise, and reduce your environmental impact. I encourage everyone, regardless of age or skill, to join these month-long events and explore our regional trails and bikeways.”

Featured Events and Challenges

Truckee Bike Month includes various events and challenges to connect the community and support the Truckee Town Council’s goal of promoting alternate forms of transportation:

Bike Month Bingo Challenge: Complete Bingo to earn prizes and raffle entries. Activities range from exploring new trails to testing BCycle pedal-assist e-bikes, using the bike valet, and riding around Donner Lake. Complete the entire card for a special prize and additional raffle entry.

Bike Kitchen: On June 12 from 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., bring your bike to Alibi Ale Works and learn repair and maintenance skills from Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition mechanics. They can help with flat tires, shifting issues, stuck chains, and seat adjustments.

Free Bike Valet: Hosted by Truckee Trails Foundation, the free bike valet will be available throughout the summer at events such as Truckee Day, Music in the Park, Truckee Thursdays, and the Truckee Tahoe Airshow.

Tahoe Bike Month Team Registration: In partnership with the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA), gather friends, family, and coworkers to create a team. Track your rides throughout the month to earn points.

Pledge to Bike Everywhere: Commit to biking everywhere in Truckee on June 26. Pledge participants will be entered into a raffle and can visit refuel stations for water refills, air, and swag bags with discounts and goodies from local shops.

Eagle Plaza Refuel Station: Downtown Truckee at the corner of Donner Pass Road and Spring Street from 3 p.m.-6 p.m.

Downtown Truckee at the corner of Donner Pass Road and Spring Street from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Bike Truckee Refuel Station: Near the Regional Park from 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. (10015 Palisades Dr Suite A4).

Safety and More Information

It’s essential to prioritize safety while enjoying Truckee’s scenic trails. The speed limit for all devices, including e-bikes, on paved trails is 15 mph. Riders should be mindful of trail conditions, weather, crossings, and other users, and practice trail etiquette.

For more information and a complete calendar of events, visit http://www.keeptruckeegreen.org/bikemonth . The Media Kit includes social media collateral, Bingo Challenge cards in English and Spanish, and the Truckee Bike Month poster. Share your photos and stories using the hashtag #TruckeeBikeBingo on Facebook or Instagram.

Sponsors

Truckee Bike Month is proudly sponsored by BCycle, Coffeebar, RMU, Truckee Trails Foundation, Start Haus, BlueZone Sports, Bike Truckee, Dark Horse Coffee, and Alibi Ale Works.