Celebrating a century: the life of George Edmondson

NORTH LAKE TAHOE – George Edmondson, a long-time resident of Lake Tahoe, celebrated his 100th birthday on Oct. 13. Edmondson has lived in Tahoe since the late 1960s, leaving an indelible mark on the area, including a notable tenure as the manager of the Truckee Tahoe Airport.

Born on Oct. 13, 1924, in Shanghai, China, Edmondson’s early years were shaped by tragedy. At just five years old, he lost his father, Austin Edmondson, a British salesman for Johnson & Johnson, who drowned in a rickshaw accident in Kobe, Japan. After his father’s death, Edmondson, along with his mother Aileen and sister, moved to California, where they faced the challenges of navigating their complex citizenship status—an issue that would complicate Edmondson”s enlistment during World War II.

Growing up in Berkeley, Edmondson was featured in the Berkeley Gazette as a “boy without a country,” grappling with his British citizenship while living in America. Despite these hurdles, he thrived, becoming active in the Boy Scouts and holding a paper route during his youth.

When the United States entered World War II, Edmondson, along with two friends, aimed to join the Army Air Corps. However, a long recruiting line redirected them to the Navy, marking the beginning of a 24-year military career. Edmondson flew numerous aircraft, including Corsairs and Skyraiders, and completed around 500 carrier landings, with only one crash landing to his name.

Edmondson’s naval service took him through World War II, Korea, and Vietnam, earning him the rank of Commander by the time he retired in 1967. His last tour was as a navigator on the USS Kitty Hawk, based in Alameda, California.

After retiring from the Navy, Edmondson pursued his degree at Hayward State University and worked as a corporate pilot before relocating to Tahoe in 1969. Following a brief stint in real estate, he became the first recreation director for the North Tahoe Public Utility District and then the airport manager at Truckee Tahoe Airport. During his management from 1971 to 1983, he oversaw numerous improvements, including runway expansions and the establishment of a glider port.

Edmondson was known for hosting an annual Air Show at the Truckee Airport that attracted a few thousand spectators. Provided / Gregg Edmondson

Edmondson also dedicated time to coaching his sons in Little League, participating in fishing, skiing, and boating, and fostering a close-knit family life.

After the passing of his wife Jan in 2003, Edmondson channeled his grief into adventure, exploring youth hostels in Australia and New Zealand, and even returning to his birthplace in China. Despite his travels, he chose to settle back in Carnelian Bay, where he welcomed his family into his home.

Edmondson at the Great Wall of China in 2008. Provided / Gregg Edmondson

“George started a family tradition when we were in our teens. Out of the blue, he started telling us when we were heading off to bed: ‘I love you.’ That simple act created a warmth in our family that wasn’t there before,” Mark Edmondson, one of George’s sons, said.

At 100, Edmondson remains optimistic and grateful. He attributes his longevity to healthy lifestyle choices—quitting smoking at 60 and alcohol at 70—and indulging in the occasional Nutty Buddy candy bar for dessert. A survivor of skin cancer and a broken hip, Edmondon’s resilience is evident.

As he looks to the future, he humorously considers reaching 105 as an attainable goal. And his grandfather’s saying, “can’t get the job done with your hands in your pockets,” continues to inspire him.

“George has a grateful heart. He spends a lot of his time (in that chair in the living room at 100) saying thank you, and telling his family how lucky he is–and we are,” Mark Edmondson said.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.