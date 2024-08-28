Celebrating a decade of healing and adventure: SENDtember 2024

TRUCKEE, Calif. – As the Send It Foundation marks its 10th anniversary, this year’s SENDtember is a celebration of life, resilience, and the great outdoors. The foundation, which offers free outdoor programs to young adults battling cancer, continues to transform lives by connecting participants with nature and a supportive community.

Founded by the late Jamie Schou, a cherished member of the Truckee community, the Send It Foundation has grown exponentially since its inception. From its first adventure in 2015, the organization has orchestrated over 75 trips, touching the lives of more than 700 young adults. Despite this success, the demand for such transformative experiences remains high, with over 90,000 young adults diagnosed with cancer annually in the U.S. and a current waitlist exceeding 700.

SENDtember 2024 is set to be the foundation’s most ambitious celebration yet. The month-long event will feature a series of activities and fundraising efforts aimed at raising $100,000. In honor of the 10th anniversary, a generous anonymous donor has pledged to match all contributions up to $50,000, doubling the impact of every dollar donated. Participants and supporters across the nation will engage in personal challenges to raise awareness and funds, with opportunities for the public to create their own SENDtember challenge at https://bit.ly/3YU9l1k

The festivities will kick off with the SenDIP at West End Beach, Donner Lake on Aug. 31. This event will not only launch SENDtember but will also celebrate Jamie Schou’s birthday. Attendees are invited to bring their swimwear, family, and friends for a day of fun and remembrance. While RSVPs are appreciated, they are not required. For those interested, details are available at https://forms.gle/EZZe9b5RPP6VpDLf7

Reflecting on a decade of achievements, Executive Director Katie Schou shared, “It’s hard to believe that, what started as my brother Jamie’s vision through his own cancer journey, has evolved in such a profound way and continues to touch the lives of so many young people facing cancer. We simply could not have fulfilled his dream without the help from our close friends, family, and community partners. As we celebrate this milestone, we honor Jamie’s legacy through the ever-growing ‘Send It family’—a nationwide community of passionate individuals who embrace life and find strength, joy, and connection through their shared experience, and by sending it every day in the wild places he loved. While not everyone will know what it is to face cancer, the Send it spirit is something we can all identify with. It is an approach to life, a mindset that we hold to take on the challenges, push our boundaries, and live fully everyday. ”

The past two years have been marked by significant growth for Send It, shifting from a volunteer-based model to a more structured organization with expanded programs. The foundation aims to lead 20 trips annually by 2027 to meet the increasing demand. More than 20 past participants have returned as trained program leaders, ensuring the core values and personal touch of Send It remain intact.

One participant’s testimonial perfectly captures the foundation’s impact: “”Hospitals and cancer centers, their goal is to make sure you don’t have cancer anymore. It’s organizations like Send It that really enrich the cancer experience for survivors and create an opportunity for growth. There are days when you can’t get off the couch because it’s so mentally and physically debilitating. When you get that opportunity to get into the waves, or climb a mountain, or ski down it, that’s when your life starts to come back to you.”

As SENDtember unfolds, the Send It Foundation invites everyone to join in celebrating a decade of adventure and healing. Through collective effort and community support, the foundation continues to inspire, uplift, and empower young adults in their journey through cancer.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.