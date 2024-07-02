Celebrating milestones: North Tahoe and Truckee High Schools join forces for 49th and 50th reunions

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – North Tahoe High School’s inaugural graduating class of 1975 and Truckee High School’s classes of 1974 and 1975 are thrilled to announce their combined 49th and 50th class reunions. This celebratory event will take place from Sept. 12 to 15, offering a unique opportunity for former classmates to reconnect and reminisce.

The merging of these two schools for this reunion is particularly special, as students from North Tahoe High were originally part of Tahoe Truckee High before transitioning to the newly constructed North Tahoe High School for their senior year.

The weekend promises a variety of exciting activities for all attendees:

Thursday, Sept. 12:

Open to All Classes/Years of Tahoe Truckee and North Tahoe High

Tahoe Yacht Club, 700 North Lake Blvd, Tahoe City

5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 13:

Exclusive to ’74 & ’75 Class Members and Guests

Za’s Lakefront, 120 Grove St., Tahoe City

6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Please note that prepayment is required to confirm attendance for both Thursday and Friday evening events due to limited space (100 guests per event). Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, a full itinerary for the weekend, and ticket purchases for the two evening events, please visit https://tntreunion74.ticketspice.com/truckee-north-tahoe-50th49th-class-reunion

Additional activities throughout the weekend include golf, hiking, pickleball, a TNT football game with a post-game tailgate party at Alibi, tours of both Tahoe Truckee and North Tahoe High Schools, and a cruise on the Tahoe Gal.