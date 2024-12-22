Celebrating the people who stand for Tahoe-Truckee’s Families

CCTT Leader Awards

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Community Collaborative of Tahoe Truckee (CCTT), a program of the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation (TTCF), recently honored three exceptional individuals with their annual awards:

The Chris Ballin Award honors contributions to cultural competency, equality, and social justice in our community

The Public Service Award of Excellence recognizes an individual who goes above and beyond in serving the community

The Partner of the Year Award recognizes an advocate of underserved communities and a

champion of collaboration and equity

“This year’s awardees are individuals who have been making a significant impact in the community for a long time, often flying under the radar. It’s an honor to acknowledge their contributions in front of their peers and celebrate their hard work and achievements,” said CCTT Program Director Kristina Kind.

On behalf of the CCTT’s 45+ local health and human services organizations who participated in this vote, we are proud to announce the following awards:

The Chris Ballin Award, Barbara Kane: As TTUSD’s Coordinator of Translation and Bilingual

Services, Barbara ensures language access for bilingual and Spanish-speaking families across the

school district. She also serves on Sierra Community House’s Board of Directors, advocating for

equitable, high-quality social services for all families in the region.

Public Service Award of Excellence, Monse Torres: As a STEPP Family Advocate, Monse provides

compassionate support to young mothers and families with children with special needs. Her tireless

advocacy ensures these families are understood and receive the resources they need.

CCTT Partner of the Year, Shannon Decker: As Co-Founder and Executive Director of The Speedy

Foundation, Shannon demonstrates exceptional leadership in suicide prevention. Her work spans

serving on the Police Chief’s committee, coordinating community responses, and amplifying personal

stories to foster awareness and collaboration.

CCTT, a program of Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation (TTCF), is composed of more than 45

health, education, and social service organizations and coalitions. These partners have worked

together for nearly 30 years to address the complex issues and fundamental needs of communit

members. The Collaborative seeks to understand the stories of our local people, and we root our work

in the power of data to inform our leaders and drive results.