Announcement for Anna Robles
It is time to say, it has been a pleasure to serve you throughout the years! As I leave Safeway, I will remember the friendships I have made, the laughs, fun and most of all the prayers we shared. Because I don’t live in Truckee, I will not be able to say goodbye to all. So I decided to put this in the Sierra Sun. If you would like to say goodbye, here is my address: PO Box 561, Loyalton, CA 96118.
Sincerely, Anna Robles
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.