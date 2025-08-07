Happy Birthday for Olav Laxo
Happy 95th Birthday! Olav moved to California from Norway in his twenties, he married a beautiful Swedish girl, ran a successful construction businesss, raised three amazing kids, built a cabin in Truckee and on Sept 11th of this year he turns 95! I am hoping to get as many people as I can to write him a card and wish him a Happy Birthday. He loves getting mail! Please send cards to 1111 Abbot St, Richland, WA 99352.
