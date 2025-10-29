‘Celebrity’ catfish scam leads to Nevada County resident losing over $25,000

NEVADA CITY, Calif. – The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) would like to remind residents to stay on heightened alert when contacted via phone, email, or social media from any unfamiliar person or entity. Scammers are always looking for opportunities to prey on unsuspecting individuals.

Most recently, a Nevada County resident fell victim to a “celebrity” catfish scam, resulting in the loss of more than $25,000. The scam began when the victim commented on a Facebook post and someone posing as a celebrity asked the victim to private message him.

Through chatting on Facebook, the scammer convinced the victim to move their conversation into a popular private messaging app called Zangi. The victim spoke with the scammer for several hours per day building trust via the app (never over the phone) and was eventually persuaded to join the fake actor’s fan club for $200. Once the membership was established, the victim was convinced to become a “VIP Fan Club” member at $5,000 and the scamming escalated from there with the victim paying the scammer through several methods, including mobile wallet numbers, Bitcoin, and gift cards.

“We are sharing this unfortunate incident to build awareness in the hopes of preventing a similar incident from happening to someone else,” said Undersheriff Sam Brown. “Scammers often pose as others and use deception to build false trust. If you’re contacted by anyone you don’t personally know who asks you for money, chances are it’s a scam and you should not engage with them.”

The following are scam prevention reminders: