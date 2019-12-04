Celebrity’s family suffers from carbon monoxide poisoning at Tahoe vacation home

Actress Anna Faris and her family suffered from carbon monoxide poisoning while staying at their North Lake Tahoe vacation rental for Thanksgiving.

The family of 13, which spanned multiple generations, began suffering from symptoms shortly after arrival, according to a press release from the North Tahoe Fire Protection District.

In a tweet posted on Friday the actress expressed her gratitude to the fire department stating “we were saved from carbon monoxide.”

It was later retweeted by North Tahoe Fire.

“She did issue a post thanking our crews for taking care of her family,” said Erin Holland, a spokesperson for the North Tahoe Fire Protection District.



So #thankful for a happy ending to this #carbonmonoxide #co incident. Never assume you are safe, check your alarms whenever you #Travel! https://t.co/LzzUKVKQjw — North Tahoe Fire (@NTFPD_) December 3, 2019

“They attributed the sudden onset of their illness to altitude sickness. Hospital staff identified Carbon Monoxide (CO) poisoning in the initial two patients, and alerted the North Tahoe Fire Protection District,” the release states. “With 11 patients at risk still in the vacation home rental, crews from North Tahoe Fire stations 51, 52 and 56 responded along with crews from Meeks Bay Fire, North Lake Tahoe Fire and Truckee Fire. Two additional patients were transported to Renown, and nine other patients were treated at the scene.”

The maximum recommended indoor CO level is 9 parts per million or PPM. When fire crews arrived the home was reading as high as 55 PPM, even with windows and doors open for ventilation, according to the release. The home was not equipped with CO alarms.

“We are so thankful to report that this holiday disaster was averted,” said Fire Chief Mike Schwartz in the release. “Situational awareness is so important. Whether you are at home or traveling, it is important ensure that smoke and CO alarms are in working order anywhere you stay. It’s not a bad idea to consider bringing your own alarm when you travel, just to be safe.”

