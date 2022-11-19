Ceremony in Truckee to raise awareness of violence against indigenous women, girls

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Sierra Native Alliance will host a ceremony Saturday to raise awareness of the violence against Indigenous women and girls.

The ceremony, from 4-5 p.m. at the Truckee Recreation Center, will include an unveiling of a Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Memorial Quilt created by Sierra Native Alliance’s youth leadership group.

According to the Violence Against Women Act, Native women face murder rates that are more than 10 times the national rate and homicide is the third leading cause of death among Native girls and women aged 10-24.

“As 70% of perpetrators of violence against Native girls and women are from other populations, it is important that we all raise awareness of this epidemic of violence which is devastating the hearts of our nations,” said a news release.

The recreation center is located at 10981 Truckee Way. Refreshments will be provided.