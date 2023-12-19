Chain control in effect on I-80
TRUCKEE, Calif. – Rain has turned to snow in Truckee, leading chain control to be put into effect on the Donner Summit.
Controls are required on Interstate 80 westbound from the Donner Lake Interchange to Rainbow and eastboard from Kingvale to the Donner Lake Interchange.
Trucks are at minimum restrictions.
