Chain control lifted over Donner Summit

Minor injuries have been reported amid this week’s winter storm. Provided / California Highway Patrol via Instagram

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol began enforcing chain control over Donner Summit on Tuesday night as winter weather continued to impact travel on Interstate 80. The restrictions were lifted by 9:50 a.m. Wednesday as conditions improved.

R2 chain controls were in place eastbound from Kingvale to Truckee and westbound from the Donner Lake Interchange to Rainbow. Minimum restrictions remained for trucks.

“Winter driving isn’t a sprint,” CHP Truckee said in a Facebook post. “Slow and steady keeps you out of the ditch.”

The department advised motorists to use the Caltrans QuickMap app for the latest road condition updates.