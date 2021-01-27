Chain control info for Wednesday, Jan. 27
Interstate 80:
FOR EASTBOUND TRAFFIC: Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Colfax to the Nevada State Line.
**FOR WESTBOUND TRAFFIC: Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from the Nevada State Line to Applegate.
Highway 267:
Chains or snow tires are required from Truckee (Nevada County) to 5 miles south of Truckee (Placer County).
Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 5 miles south of Truckee to Kings Beach.
Highway 89:
Chains or snow tires are required from 3.5 miles north of Bliss State Park (El Dorado County) to 7.5 miles north of Tahoe City.
Chains or snow tires are required from Truckee to the Sierra/Plumas County Line.
Highway 28:
Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Tahoe City to 4 miles east of Tahoe City.
Chains or snow tires are required from 4 miles east of Tahoe City to the Nevada State Line.
Highway 20:
Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Bennett Road in Grass Valley to the Junction of I-80.
Highway 49:
No restrictions at this time.
Highway 174:
No restrictions at this time.
Source: Caltrans
