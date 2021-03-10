Update: All eastbound I-80 lanes reopened

Chain controls were announced for local roadways Wednesday morning. For more information, visit the Caltrans website .

Update 12:46 p.m.:

For I-80 eastbound traffic: Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Kingvale to the Donner Lake interchange.

For Highway 20: Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Nevada City to the Junction of I-80.

For Highway 174: Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Colfax to Memorial Park in Grass Valley.

Chain controls have been dropped on Highways 28, 267 and 89 in Placer and Nevada counties.

Update 11:13 a.m.:

All lanes of eastbound I-80 have reopened, according to a tweet from Caltrans.

Update 10:48 a.m.:

#TrafficAlert : I-80 EB is CLOSED just west of Colfax due to an incident. There is no ETO. pic.twitter.com/hTmGEpANP6 — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) March 10, 2021

Update 7:50 a.m.:

I-80 eastbound chain control has moved down to Colfax, according to a tweet from CHP Gold Run.

Westbound traffic is no longer reduced at Riverside Avenue in Roseville.

Initially posted:

Interstate 80:

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 3.4 miles east of Gold Run to the Nevada state line.

Westbound traffic is reduced to one lane at Riverside Avenue in Roseville due to a traffic collision.

Highway 20

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 5 miles east of Nevada City to the Junction of I-80.

Highway 174

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Lakewood Lane to Memoiral Park in Grass Valley.

Highway 89

Chains or snow tires are required from 2 miles north of Bliss State Park to the Junction of I-80.

Chains or snow tires are required from Truckee to Sierraville.

Highway 267

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 5 miles south of Truckee to Kings Beach.

Highway 28

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Tahoe City to 4 miles east of Tahoe City.

Chains or snow tires are required from 4 miles east of Tahoe City to the Nevada state line.

