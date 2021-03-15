UPDATE: Chain controls dropped on local highways
Chain controls were announced for Nevada and Placer county roadways Monday morning. For more info, visit Caltrans wesbite.
Update 1:23 p.m.:
All chain controls on local roadways have been dropped.
Update 12:05 p.m.:
Chain controls have been dropped on I-80.
On Highway 89, chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Bliss State Park (El Dorado County) to Tahoe City. Also, chains or snow tires are required from Squaw Valley Road to the Junction of I-80.
Chain controls have been dropped on Highway 28.
Update 11:12 a.m.:
On I-80, chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Nyack to Truckee.
On Highway 20, chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 9.3 miles east of Nevada City to the Junction of I-80.
On Highway 89, chains or snow tires are required from Sugar Pine State Park (El Dorado County) to the Junction of I-80. Also, chains or snow tires are required from Truckee to 11 miles north of Truckee (Sierra County).
On Highway 28, chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Tahoe City to 4 miles east of Tahoe City. Also, chains or snow tires are required from 4 miles east of Tahoe City to the Nevada state line.
No restrictions reported on Highway 267 at this time.
Update 9:12 a.m.:
For eastbound I-80 traffic: Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Nyack to Truckee.
For westbound I-80 traffic: Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from to Truckee to 2.1 miles east of Baxter.
Initially Posted:
Interstate 80:
Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 2.1 miles east of Baxter to Truckee.
Highway 20:
Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 5 miles east of Nevada City to the Junction of I-80.
Highway 267:
Chains or snow tires are required from Truckee to 5 miles north of Truckee.
Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 5 miles north of Truckee to Kings Beach.
Highway 89:
Chains or snow tires are required from Sugar Pine State Park (El Dorado County) to the Junction of I-80.
Chains or snow tires are required from Truckee to the Sierra/Plumas county line.
Highway 28:
Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Tahoe City to 4 miles east of Tahoe City.
Source: Caltrans.
