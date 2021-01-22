 UPDATE: Traffic being turned around on I-80 due to spin-outs, collisions | SierraSun.com
UPDATE: Traffic being turned around on I-80 due to spin-outs, collisions

Staff report

Update 10:17 a.m.:

Eastbound I-80 traffic is being turned around at Alta and westbound I-80 traffic is being turned around at Truckee/Donner Gate due to multiple spin-outs and traffic collisions over Donner Summit, according to a tweet from CHP Truckee.

Originally Posted:

Slick roads are causing multiple traffic collisions Friday morning as Nevada County sees its first rain and snow in a long while.

Traffic on westbound I-80 near Emigrant Gap was at a near stand still Friday morning due to multiple collisions and spin outs.
Submitted by Daniel Schricker

Most of the collisions were concentrated on Interstate 80 in the Gold Run area. A collision involving a big rig and a pickup truck was reported at 8:57 a.m. in the Blue Canyon area. The big rig reportedly spun out and “went into the trees,” and the pickup truck went into a ditch, according to Caltrans.

A tweet from the Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit pleaded with drivers to slow down.

Chain controls also went into effect Friday morning. For chain control information, visit Caltrans QuickMap.

