Chain controls for Tahoe-Truckee area Wednesday, Feb. 23

Chain controls are in effect on area highways Wednesday morning, according to Caltrans . There are also a few reports of hazards impacting traffic.

The CHP is reporting vehicles and semis are double and triple parked on Interstate 80 eastbound, in the area of the Kingvale off ramp. There are also reports of a green SUV down an embankment in the area of White Cloud Campground, along Highway 20.

Around 6:30 Wednesday morning, traffic was being held in the area of I-80 westbound and the Nyack Road on ramp due to a semi that had lost its load, according to CHP incident logs. The westbound lanes were open as of 7 a.m.

Chain Controls:

Interstate 80:

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Kingvale to the Nevada state line.





Highway 267:

No restrictions at this time.

Highway 89

Chains or snow tires are required from Sugar Pine State Park to the Junction of I-80.

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Truckee to 11 miles north of Truckee.

Highway 28

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Tahoe City to 4 miles east of Tahoe City.

Chains or snow tires are required from 4 miles east of Tahoe City to the Nevada state line.

Highway 20:

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Nevada Street in Nevada City to the Junction of I-80.