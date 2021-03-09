UPDATE: Chain controls for the Truckee-Tahoe area

Chain controls were announced throughout the Truckee-Tahoe region Tuesday morning.

UPDATE 9:40 A.M.:

All chain controls on I-80 have been dropped. Please travel safe. More snow is expected through Wednesday so be prepared for winter travel! https://t.co/kHaC1V7Kul — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) March 9, 2021

Chain controls have been dropped on Interstate 80.

On State Route 89, Chains or snow tires are required from Tahoma to Tahoe City in Placer County, and from Squaw Valley Road to the Junction of I-80, and from Truckee to 11 miles north of Trukee in Sierra County.

Chain controls have been dropped on State Route 267.

UPDATE 8:10 A.M.:

For eastbound I-80 traffic: Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Kingvale to the Nevada state line.

For westbound I-80 traffic: Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from the Nevada State Line to 4.7 miles west of Kingvale.

Initially posted:

INTERSTATE 80:

For eastbound traffic: Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Cisco to the Nevada state line.

Eastbound trucks are being screened at Applegate.

For westbound traffic: Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from the Nevada state line to 2.5 miles east of the junction of Highway 20.

Westbound trucks are being screened 5 miles east of Reno at Mogul.

Highway 267

Chains or snow tires are required from Truckee (Nevada County) to 5 miles south of Truckee (Placer County).

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 5 miles south of Truckee to Kings Beach.

Highway 89

Chains or snow tires are required from Sugar Pine State Park (El Dorado County) to the junction of I-80 (Placer County).

Chains or snow tires are required from Truckee to Sierraville.

Highway 28

Chains are required on all vehicles excepted four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Tahoe City to 4 miles east of Tahoe City.

Chains or snow tires are required from 4 miles east of Tahoe City to the Nevada state line.