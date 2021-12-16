Chain controls for Thursday, Dec. 16

Chain controls are in effect for Truckee area highways for Thursday, Dec. 16. For more chain control information, please visit Caltrans website .

Interstate 80

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 3.4 miles east of Gold Run to the Nevada state line.

Highway 267

Chains or snow tires are required from 5 miles south of Truckee (Nevada County) to 5 miles south of Truckee (Placer County).





Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 5 miles south of Truckee to Kings Beach.

Highway 89

Chains or snow tires are required from Sugar Pine State Park to the Junction of I-80.

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 2 miles north of Truckee (Nevada County) to 12.2 miles north of Truckee (Sierra County.

Highway 28

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Tahoe City to 4 miles east of Tahoe City.

Chains or snow tires are required from 4 miles east of Tahoe City to the Nevada state line.

Highway 20

Highway 20 is closed eastbound to all tractor-semitrailer combinations at Nevada Street in Nevada City due to traction concerns.

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Nevada City to the Junction of I-80.