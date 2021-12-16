Chain controls for Thursday, Dec. 16
Chain controls are in effect for Truckee area highways for Thursday, Dec. 16. For more chain control information, please visit Caltrans website.
Interstate 80
Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 3.4 miles east of Gold Run to the Nevada state line.
Highway 267
Chains or snow tires are required from 5 miles south of Truckee (Nevada County) to 5 miles south of Truckee (Placer County).
Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 5 miles south of Truckee to Kings Beach.
Highway 89
Chains or snow tires are required from Sugar Pine State Park to the Junction of I-80.
Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 2 miles north of Truckee (Nevada County) to 12.2 miles north of Truckee (Sierra County.
Highway 28
Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Tahoe City to 4 miles east of Tahoe City.
Chains or snow tires are required from 4 miles east of Tahoe City to the Nevada state line.
Highway 20
Highway 20 is closed eastbound to all tractor-semitrailer combinations at Nevada Street in Nevada City due to traction concerns.
Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Nevada City to the Junction of I-80.
