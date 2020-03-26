Chain controls for Thursday, March 26

Current highway conditions on Thursday, March 26.

Interstate 80

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Nyack (Placer County) to the Donner Lake Interchange (Nevada County).

State Route 20

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 5 miles west of the Junction of I-80 to the Junction of I-80 (Nevada County).

Eastbound trucks are being screened at Nevada Street in Nevada City (Nevada County).

