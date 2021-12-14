Chain controls for Tuesday, Dec. 14

Chain controls are in place for area roadways. For the most up to date chain control information, please visit Caltrans website .

Interstate 80:

I-80 is now open in both directions to passenger vehicles with chain controls in place, Caltrans tweeted. Big rigs are still being held at this time.

I-80 was previously closed from the Junction of 174 in Colfax to the Nevada State Line due to downed power lines.

For eastbound traffic: Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Nyack to Hirschdale Road in Truckee.





For westbound traffic: Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Truckee to Nyack.

Highway 267:

Highway 267 is closed from 5 miles south of Truckee to Kings Beach due to adverse weather. Motorists are avised to use an alternate route.

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Kings Beach to 5 miles south of Truckee.

Chains or snow tires are required from 5 miles south of Truckee (Placer County) to Truckee (Nevada County).

Highway 89

Chains or snow tires are required from Sugar Pine State Park (Placer County) to the Junction of I-80.

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 2 miles north of Truckee (Nevada County) to 12.2 miles North of Truckee (Sierra County).

Highway 28:

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Tahoe City to 4 miles east of Tahoe City.

Chains or snow tires are required from 4 miles east of Tahoe City to the Nevada State Line.

Highway 20:

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 6 miles west of Grass Valley to Nevada Street in Nevada City.

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Nevada Street in Nevada City to the Junction of I-80. Local residents with proper identification will be allowed access.