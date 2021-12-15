Chain controls for Wednesday, Dec. 15
Here is a list of chain controls in the area as of Wednesday, Dec. 15. For the most up to date chain control information, please visit the Caltrans website.
Interstate 80
For eastbound traffic, chains are required on all vehicle except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheel from 2.1 miles east of Baxter to Hirschdale Road in Truckee.
For westbound traffic, chains are required on all vehicle except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheel from Truckee to 2.1 miles east of Baxter.
Highway 267
Chains or snow tires are required from Truckee to 3.7 miles south of Truckee.
Chains are required on all vehicle except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheel from 5 miles south of Truckee to Kings Beach.
Highway 89
Chains or snow tires are required from Sugar Pine State Park to the Junction of I-80.
Chains are required on all vehicle except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheel from 2 miles north of Truckee to 12.2 miles north of Truckee (Sierra County).
Highway 28
Chains are required on all vehicle except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheel from Tahoe City to 4 miles east of Tahoe City.
Chains or snow tires are required from 4 miles east of Tahoe City to the Nevada state line.
Highway 20
Highway 20 is closed eastbound to all tractor-semitrailer combinations at Nevada Street in Nevada City due to traction concerns.
Chains are required on all vehicle except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheel from 6 miles east of Nevada City to the Junction of I-80.
Chains are required on all vehicle except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheel from Nevada Street in Nevada City to the Junction of I-80.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Chain controls for Wednesday, Dec. 15
Here is a list of chain controls in the area as of Wednesday, Dec. 15. For the most up to date chain control information, please visit the Caltrans website.