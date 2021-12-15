Chain controls for Wednesday, Dec. 15

Here is a list of chain controls in the area as of Wednesday, Dec. 15. For the most up to date chain control information, please visit the Caltrans website .

Interstate 80

For eastbound traffic, chains are required on all vehicle except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheel from 2.1 miles east of Baxter to Hirschdale Road in Truckee.

For westbound traffic, chains are required on all vehicle except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheel from Truckee to 2.1 miles east of Baxter.

Highway 267





Chains or snow tires are required from Truckee to 3.7 miles south of Truckee.

Chains are required on all vehicle except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheel from 5 miles south of Truckee to Kings Beach.

Highway 89

Chains or snow tires are required from Sugar Pine State Park to the Junction of I-80.

Chains are required on all vehicle except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheel from 2 miles north of Truckee to 12.2 miles north of Truckee (Sierra County).

Highway 28

Chains are required on all vehicle except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheel from Tahoe City to 4 miles east of Tahoe City.

Chains or snow tires are required from 4 miles east of Tahoe City to the Nevada state line.

Highway 20

Highway 20 is closed eastbound to all tractor-semitrailer combinations at Nevada Street in Nevada City due to traction concerns.

Chains are required on all vehicle except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheel from 6 miles east of Nevada City to the Junction of I-80.

Chains are required on all vehicle except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheel from Nevada Street in Nevada City to the Junction of I-80.