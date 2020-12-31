Chain controls in effect around the Tahoe Basin
UPDATE 12:18 p.m.:
All chain controls have been dropped.
INITIALLY POSTED
On Interstate 80:
Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vechiles with snow tires on all four wheels from Nyack (Placer County) to the Nevada State Line.
State Route 89:
Chains or snow tires are required from Bliss State Park (El Dorado County) to Tahoe City (Placer County).
Chains or snow tires are required from Truckee (Nevada County) to 11 miles north of Truckee (Sierra County).
State Route 267:
Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vechiles with snow tires on all four wheels from Kings Beach (Placer County) to Truckee (Nevada County).
State Route 28:
Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vechiles with snow tires on all four wheels from Tahoe City to 4 miles east of Tahoe City (Placer County).
Chains or snow tires are required from 4 miles east of Tahoe City to the Nevada State Line.
State Route 20:
Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vechiles with snow tires on all four wheels from Washington Road to the Junction of I-80 (Nevada County).
Source: Caltrans
