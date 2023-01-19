Chain controls in effect as winter storm works its way through Truckee-Tahoe

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The last in a series of snowstorms is working its way through Truckee-Tahoe Thursday morning.

Chain controls are in effect on all highways and mountain passes in the region except on U.S. Highway 50 and State Route 89 through South Lake Tahoe.

Palisades Tahoe received 10 inches of snow overnight according to the Tahoe Snow app with Northstar California getting 9 and 6 inches at Sugar Bowl.

Washoe County School District has canceled classes for Thursday due to weather and road conditions, but students in Incline Village will engage in online distance learning.

It’s a normal schedule for Lake Tahoe, Douglas County and Tahoe Truckee unified school districts on Thursday. LTUSD warns that buses may be a little late due to chaining up.

“Our maintenance and transportation teams were out at 4:00 this morning assessing roads and campuses, snow plows are up and running and the forecast looks light today,” the district said on Facebook. “Please drive safely. We look forward to seeing our students this morning at our regular school times.”

For its lake routes on Thursday, Douglas County is using main bus stops.

The National Weather Service in Reno extended its winter weather advisory a few hours through 7 a.m. Thursday morning for continued snowfall. Up to a foot of snow was possible above 7,000 feet with 4 to 8 inches expected at lake level.

If traveling Thursday morning prepare for slow going and slick roads.

For the latest conditions call 511 or visit https://www.nvroads.com or https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov .

Cold and dry will be the name of the game heading into the weekend, the service said. Light winds, snow cover, and clear skies for Friday and Saturday mornings will result in very cold temperatures, with lows 15-20 degrees below average. There will also be areas of freezing fog for the typical culprits: Truckee and Martis Valley and Sierra Valley.

The service said the region should expect dry conditions with a hint of a pattern shift near the end of the month.